Biden, Trump to meet on debates on July 27: details

The future candidates for the post of President of the United States, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, will hold a televised debate on June 27 on the CNN channel.

What is known about the first round of televised debates between Biden and Trump

US presidential candidates Joseph Biden and Donald Trump have agreed to two rounds of debates before the November 2024 election.

Their first meeting will be at the CNN studio in Atlanta on June 27 at 9:00 p.m. (04:00 on June 28 Kyiv time). ABC News will organize the second round on September 10.

For the first time in history, the presidential debates will take place at such an early stage of the election campaign (4 months before voting) and before the official nomination of candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties (scheduled for July-August).

At Trump's request, opponents will have no records, just blank sheets of paper and pens.

At Biden's request, the match will take place without an audience that could encourage their leaders with shouts and applause — only two TV presenters will be present in the TV studio. In addition, the microphones will only be turned on when the politicians are answering their questions, so that they do not interrupt each other and insert comments, as Trump likes to do. Share

During the week, Biden is at his Camp David country residence, preparing for the debate with a group of advisers.

He is assisted by his chief of staff, Jeffrey Zentz, senior aide Anita Dunn, chief campaign consultant Mike Donilon, former chief of staff Ron Kline, and Biden's attorney, Bob Bauer, who plays Trump in the staged debate.

Biden's team is emphasizing topics it considers beneficial for the president — infrastructure investment, climate issues, international politics and measures to combat migration at the border.

Experts emphasise that Trump's primary goal is to show that 81-year-old Biden has lost his memory and mental sharpness and is not capable of leading the country for another four years (he will turn 82 in November).

Biden, in turn, has to prove that he is suitable for the role.

It is expected that in October, closer to election day, the candidates will hold another televised debate.

US presidential elections in 2024

The next 60th US presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024. Elections will also be held for both houses of Congress — the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate.