Biden, Trump to meet on debates on July 27: details

The future candidates for the post of President of the United States, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, will hold a televised debate on June 27 on the CNN channel.
Points of attention
- This is the first presidential debate to be held at such an early stage of the election campaign.
- Biden and Trump are preparing for the showdown with the help of advisers and emphasizing different topics they consider important to the country.
- Trump's main goal at the debate is to show that Biden is unable to lead the country due to his deteriorating physical condition.
- The candidates are expected to hold another debate closer to Election Day in October.
What is known about the first round of televised debates between Biden and Trump
US presidential candidates Joseph Biden and Donald Trump have agreed to two rounds of debates before the November 2024 election.
Their first meeting will be at the CNN studio in Atlanta on June 27 at 9:00 p.m. (04:00 on June 28 Kyiv time). ABC News will organize the second round on September 10.
For the first time in history, the presidential debates will take place at such an early stage of the election campaign (4 months before voting) and before the official nomination of candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties (scheduled for July-August).
At Trump's request, opponents will have no records, just blank sheets of paper and pens.
During the week, Biden is at his Camp David country residence, preparing for the debate with a group of advisers.
He is assisted by his chief of staff, Jeffrey Zentz, senior aide Anita Dunn, chief campaign consultant Mike Donilon, former chief of staff Ron Kline, and Biden's attorney, Bob Bauer, who plays Trump in the staged debate.
Biden's team is emphasizing topics it considers beneficial for the president — infrastructure investment, climate issues, international politics and measures to combat migration at the border.
Experts emphasise that Trump's primary goal is to show that 81-year-old Biden has lost his memory and mental sharpness and is not capable of leading the country for another four years (he will turn 82 in November).
Biden, in turn, has to prove that he is suitable for the role.
It is expected that in October, closer to election day, the candidates will hold another televised debate.
US presidential elections in 2024
The next 60th US presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024. Elections will also be held for both houses of Congress — the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate.
Former US President Donald Trump managed to overtake current US leader Joe Biden in a national poll regarding the 2024 presidential election.
More on the topic
