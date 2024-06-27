Russia's war against Ukraine to become main topic on Trump-Biden debates

During the first presidential debate, US election candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump will discuss what their country's role should be on the world stage in the face of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the growing threat from China and tensions in the Middle East.
What is known about the critical topics of the debate between Biden and Trump
He emphasized that Biden and Trump have fundamental differences in their views.
In particular, the issue of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine will attract the most attention.
At present, many analysts, officials and politicians in the West fear that the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine could escalate into a Third World War.
What is known about Biden's and Trump's views regarding Russia's war against Ukraine
The Biden administration promised to support Ukraine as long as needed, but starting in October 2023, this support has significantly decreased.
During the NATO summit in Washington, the American leader will try to strengthen the allies' commitment to support Ukraine and shift part of the responsibility for Kyiv's support to European partners.
In this way, he wants to protect Ukraine's support from a potentially hostile Congress or the future president in the person of Trump.
Trump has a more complex and contradictory attitude towards the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.
In particular, he is not particularly fond of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and mostly avoids contact with him.
According to analysts, it remains unclear how exactly he will do this.
Biden recently assured Zelenskyi that their new ten-year bilateral security agreement serves as "another reminder to Putin."
However, according to analysts, Biden is not the only one who can take such a challenging position.
