Russia's war against Ukraine to become main topic on Trump-Biden debates

During the first presidential debate, US election candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump will discuss what their country's role should be on the world stage in the face of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the growing threat from China and tensions in the Middle East.

What is known about the critical topics of the debate between Biden and Trump

Biden's approach is a combination of liberal internationalism and hard realism reminiscent of the Cold War. Trump's approach is a combination of isolationism and a unilateral approach reminiscent of the US before World War II, says Jeremi Suri, professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin. Share

He emphasized that Biden and Trump have fundamental differences in their views.

In particular, the issue of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine will attract the most attention.

At present, many analysts, officials and politicians in the West fear that the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine could escalate into a Third World War.

What is known about Biden's and Trump's views regarding Russia's war against Ukraine

The Biden administration promised to support Ukraine as long as needed, but starting in October 2023, this support has significantly decreased.

During the NATO summit in Washington, the American leader will try to strengthen the allies' commitment to support Ukraine and shift part of the responsibility for Kyiv's support to European partners.

In this way, he wants to protect Ukraine's support from a potentially hostile Congress or the future president in the person of Trump.

Trump has a more complex and contradictory attitude towards the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

In particular, he is not particularly fond of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and mostly avoids contact with him.

I will settle the issue with the war in Ukraine even before I enter the White House as the president-elect, Trump defiantly declares during all recent interviews. Share

According to analysts, it remains unclear how exactly he will do this.

Biden recently assured Zelenskyi that their new ten-year bilateral security agreement serves as "another reminder to Putin."

We are not backing down. Moreover, we stand together against this illegal aggression, — assured the current US president. Share

However, according to analysts, Biden is not the only one who can take such a challenging position.