Biden, Trump conducted first round of debates: key statements

In the USA, on June 27, the first televised debate between current US President Joe Biden and ex-White House chief Donald Trump took place before the presidential elections on November 5. Politicians spoke in the CNN studio in Atlanta.

What did Biden and Trump talk about at the televised debate

The debates took place at a record early — even before the politicians participating in them became candidates for the post of president of the United States from their parties. The Republicans will officially decide on their candidate in July, at the convention in Milwaukee, and the Democrats — only in August, in Chicago.

The debate lasted 90 minutes. There was no live audience in the studio. Biden and Trump discussed the economy, migration, the ban on abortion, and the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. Here are the main theses.

Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump blamed President Biden for the war in Ukraine, saying, "If we had a real president, a president who knew he was respected by [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin, he [Putin] would never have ... invaded Ukraine."

At the debate, Trump repeatedly stated that he would be able to end Russia's war with Ukraine even before taking office as president. In his words, Biden "encouraged Russia to invade" over the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021 — Trump called it "the most shameful moment in US history". He says that Putin's demands for territorial concessions from Ukraine are unacceptable, but this war "would not have started if the United States had a leader."

Trump's main argument in this matter is that the US spends a lot of money on the war in Ukraine. He says: "Biden gave Ukraine $200 billion or even more. That's a lot of money. Every time Zelenskyy comes to this country, he takes $60 billion. He's the greatest salesman in the world — and I'm not criticizing him. I'm just saying that we shouldn't spend the money we spend on war."

Biden got us into a bad position with Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine will not win the war. They are running out of people. It's sad, they lost so many people... Because of Biden's stupid decisions, says Trump. In response, Biden noted that Putin will not stop at Ukraine and called him a war criminal. Share

What do you think will happen to NATO countries? Biden asked. He emphasised that Putin's aggression will not stop at aggression against Ukraine, so NATO countries may also be under threat.

Economy

Biden noted that the economy is booming and the situation has never been better, although "there is work to be done." Instead, Trump insisted that "the economy is collapsing" and a total mess.

Biden detailed what he called the US economy's "in freefall." At the same time, Trump boasted about the economy's state during his presidency and how he handled the coronavirus pandemic.

During my tenure, I reduced the most taxes in history. This is what allowed us to develop. Gold, gas, oil — we have everything, Trump said. Share

Joe Biden responded that the economy, in the spirit of Trump, is "rewarding the rich."

Trump blamed Biden for inflation, which is "killing people because they can no longer buy food." He said that under Biden, the cost of food "doubled, tripled, quadrupled."

Biden replied that at the beginning of his presidential term there really was no inflation, because "unemployment was 50%, there were no jobs. In fact, it was he [Trump] who caused inflation with huge infusions to fight the coronavirus pandemic.”

Border issues

Trump said that during his presidency, the United States had "the most secure border in the history of the country," which Joe Biden opened for "people from prisons, from mental hospitals, for terrorists from all over the world, not just from South America." However, the Associated Press notes that the data provided by Trump are not substantiated.

Biden responded by increasing border security and patrols, and now 40% fewer illegal immigrants are crossing the border.

Trump and Biden generally made many factual errors during the debate.

Israel's war in the Gaza Strip

Biden stated that a plan is currently being discussed, which involves the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners and a long-term ceasefire. He says that only Hamas fighters want this war to continue.

Donald Trump called his opponent an "evil Palestinian" and said Israel should be allowed to "finish the job."

He is like a Palestinian. But they don't like him either because he is a very bad Palestinian. He is weak, he said of Biden. Share

Trump avoided answering a question about whether he would support the creation of an independent Palestinian state. "Let's see," he said.

The Washington Post writes that Trump's speech was full of his usual exaggerations and "lies," especially regarding crime and immigration. However, the main thing that many voters will remember is the "striking contrast" between Trump's energy and vitality and Biden's struggle to put his ideas succinctly and clearly.

At the debate, Biden's voice sounded hoarse, as if he had a cold. He paused several times in the first half-hour of the debate, Reuters writes, but he found his footing in the middle when he criticised Trump for the legal proceedings in the case of concealing payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence. Two White House officials said Biden had a cold. But his demeanor at the debate could fuel voters' fears that the 81-year-old president is too old to serve another four years.

US presidential elections

The next presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. It will be the 60th presidential election in the country's history, during which the 47th president of the United States will be elected.