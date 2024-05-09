Biden says he will stop sending military aid to Israel if it launches Rafah offensive

US leader Joe Biden says he intends to block the supply of bombs and other weapons to Israel if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a large-scale invasion of the city of Rafah.

US-Israel relations continue to deteriorate

I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem. Joe Biden US President

As the American leader notes, as a result of the use of bombs provided by Israel, civilians died in the Gaza Strip. That is why the official Washington decided to suspend their supply.

We’re not walking away from Israel’s security. We’re walking away from Israel’s ability to wage war in those areas [Rafah — ed.], Joe Biden explained his position. Share

In addition, the head of the White House officially confirmed that the United States would continue to provide Israel with defensive weapons, including the Iron Dome air defence system.

However, what is essential to understand is that other weapons supplies will be blocked if the IDF launches a major ground invasion in Rafah.

Israeli officials have privately expressed their "deep disappointment" to US officials at the suspension of supplies, as well as at US media briefings on the decision, insiders told reporters.

France supports the US decision on Israel

It recently became known that French leader Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urged him to continue negotiations with Hamas.

France fully supports the ongoing mediation efforts. The fate of Palestinians in Gaza can no longer depend on the terrorist activities of Hamas, and Israeli operations must stop, the Macron administration said in a statement. Share

In addition, it is emphasised that the French president expressed strong protest to Netanyahu against the plans of the Israeli military to launch an offensive on Rafah.