Expert explains why Israel rejects Patriot air defence system

Ivan Kyrychevskyi, a military expert at Defense Express, notes that official Tel Aviv is writing off Patriot systems without a good reason.
Why did Israel make such an unexpected decision on Patriot?
He also explained the specifics of the Israeli Patriot. According to the expert, it is the PAC-2 version, which is focused either on shooting down aircraft at a distance of up to 160 kilometres or on subsonic cruise missiles or Shaheds.
Does Ukraine have a chance to get Patriot from Israel?
Kyrychevskyi is convinced that these systems may indeed end up in Ukraine.
Ivan Kyrychevsky draws attention to the fact that two important pieces of news have arrived in Israel at once.
First of all, it is said that Tel Aviv is decommissioning the Patriot, and the second news is that the United States has withdrawn certain claims against Israel in the plan of launching a war in the Gaza Strip.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-