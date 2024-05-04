Expert explains why Israel rejects Patriot air defence system
Expert explains why Israel rejects Patriot air defence system

Patriot
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Ivan Kyrychevskyi, a military expert at Defense Express, notes that official Tel Aviv is writing off Patriot systems without a good reason.

Why did Israel make such an unexpected decision on Patriot?

There is nothing wrong with them (Patriot systems - ed.), it's just that someone is getting fat. After all, when Israel faces the threat of subsonic cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, to think that they don't need air defence systems that can shoot down these threats... If they don't need it, we really need it, said Ivan Kyrychevskyi.

He also explained the specifics of the Israeli Patriot. According to the expert, it is the PAC-2 version, which is focused either on shooting down aircraft at a distance of up to 160 kilometres or on subsonic cruise missiles or Shaheds.

Does Ukraine have a chance to get Patriot from Israel?

The Israeli Patriot is "just what the doctor ordered" to destroy Russian aircraft in Ukraine, the expert told Defence Express.

Kyrychevskyi is convinced that these systems may indeed end up in Ukraine.

Ivan Kyrychevsky draws attention to the fact that two important pieces of news have arrived in Israel at once.

First of all, it is said that Tel Aviv is decommissioning the Patriot, and the second news is that the United States has withdrawn certain claims against Israel in the plan of launching a war in the Gaza Strip.

I wonder what happened. And why they themselves declared that they do not need Patriot, it is alarming in a good way. Also, the prospect of reaching these seven Patriots, which the president spoke about, is getting closer to us. It's just that it will happen more behind the scenes, explained Kyrychevskyi.

