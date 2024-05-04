Expert explains why Israel rejects Patriot air defence system

Why did Israel make such an unexpected decision on Patriot?

There is nothing wrong with them (Patriot systems - ed.), it's just that someone is getting fat. After all, when Israel faces the threat of subsonic cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, to think that they don't need air defence systems that can shoot down these threats... If they don't need it, we really need it, said Ivan Kyrychevskyi. Share

He also explained the specifics of the Israeli Patriot. According to the expert, it is the PAC-2 version, which is focused either on shooting down aircraft at a distance of up to 160 kilometres or on subsonic cruise missiles or Shaheds.

Does Ukraine have a chance to get Patriot from Israel?

The Israeli Patriot is "just what the doctor ordered" to destroy Russian aircraft in Ukraine, the expert told Defence Express. Share

Kyrychevskyi is convinced that these systems may indeed end up in Ukraine.

Ivan Kyrychevsky draws attention to the fact that two important pieces of news have arrived in Israel at once.

First of all, it is said that Tel Aviv is decommissioning the Patriot, and the second news is that the United States has withdrawn certain claims against Israel in the plan of launching a war in the Gaza Strip.