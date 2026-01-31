Blackout in part of Moldova — voltage on high-voltage line disappears, Chisinau without electricity

The Moldovan Ministry of Energy stated that due to serious problems in the Ukrainian power system, a voltage drop occurred on the Isaccea-Vulcanesti-MDRES high-voltage line.

Chisinau and a number of cities in Moldova were left without electricity

An incident on the Isaccea-Vulcanesti-MDRES high-voltage line caused damage and a power outage.

The electricity transmission system operator Moldelectrica is working to resolve the situation, and power supply has already been restored in some settlements. Share

According to NewsMaker, at least Chisinau and its suburbs, as well as Taraclia, Cahul, and Anenii Noi, were affected.

Note that this became known at the same time as the information that in Kyiv, train traffic and escalators were suspended due to a power outage from external power supply centers in the metro.

Energy Minister Dorin Zhungietu assured that electricity supply will be restored in an hour, two at most. He reported that due to the loss of part of the power transmission lines in Ukraine, an automatic protection system was triggered, which led to a partial power outage in the Republic of Moldova.