Booker Prize 2025 — the winner's name is known

David Szalay has won the 2025 Man Booker Prize for his sixth novel, Flesh. It was he who won the English-speaking world's top literary award this year.
Points of attention
- The jury, led by Irish writer Roddy Doyle, praised 'Flesh' for its dark yet captivating narrative that distinguished it from other great novels.
- With his significant accomplishment, David Szalay further solidifies his position as a prominent figure in the literary world, having been previously recognized by Granta magazine as one of the best young British novelists.
What David Salei won the Booker Prize for?
The writer received a worthy award for his work — 50 thousand pounds sterling and a traditional bronze statuette.
David Salei is a well-known author of Hungarian-British descent who currently lives in Austria. He has written 6 books and several radio plays.
In 2013, Granta magazine named Saley one of the best young British novelists.
As for the novel “Flesh,” it tells the story of decades of the life of a man named Istvan.
The main character is an introvert who faces circumstances beyond his control.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-