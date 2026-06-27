Brave International. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted uniform rules for international defense innovations

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced Brave International — a unified procedure and clear rules for working with international partners to develop defense innovations.
Points of attention
- The Cabinet of Ministers in Ukraine has launched Brave International, a program with uniform rules for collaborating on defense innovations with international partners.
- Brave International has a total budget exceeding 100 million euros and aims to find new technologies, attract funding for Ukrainian startups, and deepen cooperation with partner innovation ecosystems.
The Cabinet of Ministers launched the Brave International program
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko. According to her, the decision concerns already announced and future international initiatives, including UNITE Brave NATO, Brave Norway, Brave France, Brave Germany, and Brave Lithuania.
The total budget of the first international programs and support instruments within Brave International already exceeds 100 million euros.
Brave International has three key missions:
search for new technologies and products to meet the current needs of the Ukrainian front;
attracting additional funding to support Ukrainian defense startups;
deepening cooperation with partners' innovation ecosystems and deeper integration of Ukrainian defense tech into the global defense technology market.
She also added that applications for competitions are open to both Ukrainian applicants and foreign companies, and the program provides for mandatory testing and verification of all developments in Ukraine on the current Test in Ukraine platform.
Thanks to the established procedure, the Brave1 defense technology cluster will launch the first joint international competitions in the near future.