Brave International. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted uniform rules for international defense innovations

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced Brave International — a unified procedure and clear rules for working with international partners to develop defense innovations.

The Cabinet of Ministers launched the Brave International program

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko. According to her, the decision concerns already announced and future international initiatives, including UNITE Brave NATO, Brave Norway, Brave France, Brave Germany, and Brave Lithuania.

It gives the green light for the rapid launch of joint grant competitions within these programs. Not only Ukrainian companies, but also developers and startups from foreign jurisdictions will be able to participate in them. Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister of Ukraine

The total budget of the first international programs and support instruments within Brave International already exceeds 100 million euros.

Brave International has three key missions:

search for new technologies and products to meet the current needs of the Ukrainian front;

attracting additional funding to support Ukrainian defense startups;

deepening cooperation with partners' innovation ecosystems and deeper integration of Ukrainian defense tech into the global defense technology market.

The Brave International program provides for the creation of joint grant funds based on equal contributions from Ukraine and the partner country, parity supervisory boards, and expert commissions for transparent review and professional assessment of applications. Share

She also added that applications for competitions are open to both Ukrainian applicants and foreign companies, and the program provides for mandatory testing and verification of all developments in Ukraine on the current Test in Ukraine platform.