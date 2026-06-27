Bringing back the draft. Germany may take a radical step for defense
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World
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Bringing back the draft. Germany may take a radical step for defense

Germany
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Source:  The Telegraph

Germany may take a step it abandoned more than 15 years ago, citing a military shortage and growing concerns about the threat from Russia.

Points of attention

  • Germany is facing a shortage of military personnel and growing concerns about the threat from Russia, prompting the consideration of bringing back compulsory military service.
  • The potential return of conscription by 2027 is driven by the need to strengthen the army amid recruitment challenges and security threats.

Germany wants to bring back conscription

Berlin is considering the possibility of returning to compulsory military service for men by 2027. The country fears that there will not be enough volunteers to strengthen the army amid the threat from Russia.

The chairman of the Bundestag's defense committee, Thomas Rövekamp, said that the authorities would have to return the draft if the voluntary recruitment did not produce the desired result.

If we fail to achieve these goals through voluntary recruitment, we will have to return to mandatory conscription.

According to him, the final decision should be made by July 31 next year.

In recent years, Germany has been trying to increase the size of its army, but it is facing a shortage of people willing to serve. Despite increasing defense spending, it has not yet been able to recruit enough new recruits.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has set a goal of increasing the size of the Bundeswehr from approximately 185,000 to 260,000 troops by 2035. However, parliament doubts that this can be achieved solely through volunteers.

Roevekamp stated that in the first half of next year, the government should evaluate the results of the recruitment and decide whether the return of conscription is necessary.

Germany abolished compulsory military service back in 2011. But after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, defense and security issues once again became one of the country's top priorities.

The German MP also warned that Russia could pose a threat to NATO countries by the end of the decade. That is why, in his opinion, Germany should seriously prepare for possible challenges.

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