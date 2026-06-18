Ukraine and Germany will jointly develop an air defense system to intercept ballistic missiles

Ukraine and Germany signed a defense agreement on June 18 regarding the joint development of an air defense system to intercept ballistic missiles.

Ukraine and Germany signed a new defense agreement

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius before the Ramstein format meeting.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine has recently made great progress in protecting against enemy drones, but Russian ballistic missiles remain a major challenge.

Therefore, today Ukraine and Germany are taking a very important, in my opinion, joint step. We have certain technologies, Germany has certain technologies. And today our defense ministers have already signed an agreement to combine these capabilities together. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

"Mykhailo (Fedorov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine — ed.) and I signed an agreement today that paves the way for the joint development of a new air defense system to counter ballistic missiles — if business can come to an agreement. Several German companies are interested in this project. This could be an important contribution to the security of Europe and Ukraine," Pistorius said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he hopes to see concrete results of cooperation with allies in the field of ballistic missile defense by the winter of 2026.

This is something that not only Ukraine needs, but everyone needs, and it is a long-term effort. I ask you to please support this at every level and in every way. Share

Zelensky also announced new contributions from allies to the American weapons procurement program for Ukraine.

On June 18, another meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be held in Brussels, chaired by Britain and Germany.

The President of Ukraine and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are personally present at it.