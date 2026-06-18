Air defense and missiles for Patriot. Germany will provide Ukraine with another $400 million in military aid

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany is joining the PURL mechanism for the fourth time, which finances the purchase of American weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Germany is committing $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, focusing on purchasing ammunition for air defense systems and missiles for Patriot systems.
- The investment is part of Germany's participation in the PURL mechanism, which supports the acquisition of American military equipment for Ukraine.
Germany to provide Ukraine with another $400 million in military aid
Pistorius said this while speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.
According to him, Germany will allocate funds for "the necessary ammunition for air defense systems."
In addition, he noted that Germany will support the Jumpstart program, which involves the purchase of missiles for Patriot systems.
Pistorius added that Berlin is calling on other Contact Group participants to join in financing the procurement of PAC-3 missiles to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.
It is worth noting that earlier, the leaders of the G7 countries declared their willingness to consider the possibility of granting licenses for the production of interceptor missiles directly in Ukraine.
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