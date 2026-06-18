Air defense and missiles for Patriot. Germany will provide Ukraine with another $400 million in military aid

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany is joining the PURL mechanism for the fourth time, which finances the purchase of American weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

Germany to provide Ukraine with another $400 million in military aid

Pistorius said this while speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

According to him, Germany will allocate funds for "the necessary ammunition for air defense systems."

This is how we literally save lives every night and every day. This time we are allocating $200 million. Boris Pistorius Minister of Defense of Germany

In addition, he noted that Germany will support the Jumpstart program, which involves the purchase of missiles for Patriot systems.

Thanks to this, they are planning to purchase guided missiles for the Patriot systems. We have also agreed to join in by allocating $200 million for the purchase of PAC-3 guided missiles. So, we are moving forward. Share

Pistorius added that Berlin is calling on other Contact Group participants to join in financing the procurement of PAC-3 missiles to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.