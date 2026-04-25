Germany prepares to deploy military fleet in the Strait of Hormuz
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World
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Germany prepares to deploy military fleet in the Strait of Hormuz

Germany
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Source:  Rheinische Post

Germany is sending warships to the Mediterranean Sea, preparing for a possible deployment in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in the region.

Points of attention

  • The participation of the German fleet in the operation is possible only if hostilities in the region cease and a mandate is received from the Bundestag.
  • The Minister explained that Germany has significant experience in mine detection and clearance.

Germany may deploy fleet in the Strait of Hormuz

This is what German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says.

According to him, the participation of the German fleet in the operation is possible only if hostilities in the region cease and a mandate is received from the Bundestag.

The prerequisite for the involvement of the German fleet in the Strait of Hormuz is, above all, the cessation of hostilities. After all, we are one of the largest armed forces in Europe and therefore must take responsibility. At the same time, we are aware that we cannot overstretch our capabilities.

Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius

Minister of Defense of Germany

The minister explained that Germany has significant experience in mine detection and clearance, and it is these capabilities that can be used to ensure safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

To speed up the possible deployment, it was decided to transfer some units closer to the region in advance. In particular, a minesweeper will be sent to the Mediterranean Sea along with a command and support vessel.

We will transfer the minesweeper to the Mediterranean Sea and provide it with a control and support vessel.

He also added that to carry out tasks in the Strait of Hormuz area, Germany may temporarily reduce its presence in other regions in coordination with partners.

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