Germany prepares to deploy military fleet in the Strait of Hormuz

Germany is sending warships to the Mediterranean Sea, preparing for a possible deployment in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in the region.
Points of attention
- The participation of the German fleet in the operation is possible only if hostilities in the region cease and a mandate is received from the Bundestag.
- The Minister explained that Germany has significant experience in mine detection and clearance.
Germany may deploy fleet in the Strait of Hormuz
This is what German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says.
According to him, the participation of the German fleet in the operation is possible only if hostilities in the region cease and a mandate is received from the Bundestag.
The minister explained that Germany has significant experience in mine detection and clearance, and it is these capabilities that can be used to ensure safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
To speed up the possible deployment, it was decided to transfer some units closer to the region in advance. In particular, a minesweeper will be sent to the Mediterranean Sea along with a command and support vessel.
He also added that to carry out tasks in the Strait of Hormuz area, Germany may temporarily reduce its presence in other regions in coordination with partners.
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