Germany will provide funding for the production of 15,000 Ukrainian interceptor drones

Germany will finance the production of 15,000 Ukrainian STRILA interceptor drones, which will be transferred to units of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Germany will finance the production of STRILA interceptor drones for the NGU

This was reported by the German Embassy in Ukraine.

The National Guard will receive modern Ukrainian-made STRILA interceptor drones, funded by the German government, as part of a recently signed multi-million dollar deal.

The agreement also provides for training of National Guard units, logistics, and further development of unmanned systems.

The STRILA interceptor drone is designed to engage fast and maneuvering aerial targets, in particular Shahed combat UAVs. Share

It is noted that the production of the drone will be expanded thanks to the joint efforts of the German company Quantum Systems and the Ukrainian manufacturer WIY Drones, which specialize in the development of unmanned systems.

The STRILA system is manufactured in Ukraine for rapid delivery to the battlefield, and production is funded by the German government.

As a reminder, in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that this year the army would receive 10,000 drones from the first German-Ukrainian joint venture located in Germany.