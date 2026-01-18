Germany urgently withdrew its military from Greenland
Source:  Bild

According to the German publication BILD, official Berlin has ordered its military to urgently leave the territory of the island of Greenland.

Points of attention

  • The sudden withdrawal raises questions about the future of Germany's military involvement in the region and its commitment to supporting NATO partners.
  • The move comes amidst growing uncertainties and shifting dynamics in global geopolitics, particularly between traditional allies.

What is known about Germany's decision?

According to media reports, a Bundeswehr reconnaissance group was sent to Greenland on January 15.

In this way, official Berlin wanted to demonstrate its presence on the island amid threats from US President Donald Trump and his administration.

The German military was to explore possibilities for providing support to NATO partner country Denmark, for example, in the field of maritime surveillance.

However, according to insiders, this morning 15 German soldiers received an emergency order to fly home, although the duration of their stay in Greenland was unknown yesterday.

Moreover, it is indicated that all planned meetings had to be urgently canceled.

Yesterday, Admiral Pauli said that they had exchanged views with the Danes on the possibilities of further cooperation and were planning the next steps. Today, at 8:30 a.m., the soldiers were already at the airport with all their equipment, ready to go back to Germany, German journalists say.

