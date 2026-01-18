Germany urgently withdrew its military from Greenland

According to the German publication BILD, official Berlin has ordered its military to urgently leave the territory of the island of Greenland.

What is known about Germany's decision?

According to media reports, a Bundeswehr reconnaissance group was sent to Greenland on January 15.

In this way, official Berlin wanted to demonstrate its presence on the island amid threats from US President Donald Trump and his administration.

The German military was to explore possibilities for providing support to NATO partner country Denmark, for example, in the field of maritime surveillance.

However, according to insiders, this morning 15 German soldiers received an emergency order to fly home, although the duration of their stay in Greenland was unknown yesterday.

Moreover, it is indicated that all planned meetings had to be urgently canceled.