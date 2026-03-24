Germany offers Japan to become its military ally
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World
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Germany offers Japan to become its military ally

What are Germany and Japan agreeing on?
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Official Berlin intends to sign a new defense agreement with Japan, which will simplify cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries. First of all, it concerns the rapid deployment of troops on each other's territory.

Points of attention

  • This defense agreement reflects a broader response by Western nations to seek new allies and strengthen alliances in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges.
  • Germany and Japan emphasize their shared commitment to preserving international order while responding to the changing security landscape.

What are Germany and Japan agreeing on?

As journalists managed to find out, the focus of Berlin and Tokyo is the so-called Reciprocal Access Agreement.

Its main goal is to reduce legal and bureaucratic obstacles to:

  • joint exercises;

  • military operations;

  • deployment of military contingents.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius proposed the agreement during talks with his Japanese counterpart in Japan. He stressed that creating a clear legal framework would significantly accelerate military cooperation between the countries.

It is worth noting that Tokyo already has similar agreements with the UK and Australia and is working on similar arrangements with its other allies.

According to journalists, this agreement is part of a broader response by Western leaders to growing global instability. Germany and Japan are also discussing:

  • maritime safety;

  • the situation in the Middle East;

  • the importance of the Strait of Hormuz for energy supply.

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