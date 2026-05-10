Germany plans to convince the US to agree to the sale of Tomahawk cruise missiles

Germany is renewing its efforts to acquire American long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles after the Pentagon abandoned plans to station an American battalion with these weapons in Germany, creating a gap in Russia's deterrence system in Europe.
Points of attention
- Germany is actively working on a deal to purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US to strengthen European defenses and address the gap in Russia's deterrence system.
- The German Defense Minister is set to visit Washington to convince the Trump administration to agree to the sale of Tomahawk missiles, which is crucial for Europe's strike capabilities.
Germany plans to buy Tomahawk from the US
According to sources, the German government hopes to convince the Donald Trump administration to agree to the sale of Tomahawk cruise missiles along with Typhon ground-based launchers.
To promote this issue, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is planning a trip to Washington, the publication's sources added.
Germany first approached the United States with a proposal to purchase long-range systems in July last year, but Washington has not yet responded.
Sources said Pistorius' visit would depend on whether he could arrange a meeting with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, which is not guaranteed given the deteriorating relations between Trump and Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the Iran war.
Another source suggested that Berlin might agree to pay extra to secure a purchase deal.
At the same time, it is noted that Japan and the Netherlands are already awaiting delivery of the ordered Tomahawk missiles.
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