Britain dramatically increases production of 155mm ammunition

- Britain is dramatically increasing its production of 155mm ammunition to reduce dependence on supplies from the US and France.
- BAE Systems, the largest defense contractor in Europe, is planning to boost its own ammunition production 16 times to meet demand caused by the war in Ukraine.
- Using cutting-edge technology, BAE Systems aims to produce its own explosives and sell the technology globally, marking a significant shift in the defense industry.
Britain scales up ammunition production
Cargo containers will be installed at sites across the UK to produce RDX explosives, which are used in 155mm ammunition.
The expansion of domestic ammunition production comes as British and European defense companies are refusing to buy American equipment amid concerns that President Donald Trump has made the United States an unreliable partner.
By the summer, BAE will increase production of 155mm shells 16 times, compared to two years ago, to meet demand caused by the war in Ukraine.
Previously, BAE Systems imported RDX explosives from the US and France.
The company, the largest defense contractor in Europe, hopes to reach a position where its munitions are manufactured without any American components or materials and can be used and sold without any restrictions from America.
BAE Systems is the only company in the UK that produces 155mm shells, and a significant portion of this ammunition was transferred to Ukraine, leading to a dangerous shortage in the UK.
