Britain will dramatically increase its explosives and ammunition production capabilities so as to no longer depend on the US and France for supplies.

Britain scales up ammunition production

Cargo containers will be installed at sites across the UK to produce RDX explosives, which are used in 155mm ammunition.

The expansion of domestic ammunition production comes as British and European defense companies are refusing to buy American equipment amid concerns that President Donald Trump has made the United States an unreliable partner.

By the summer, BAE will increase production of 155mm shells 16 times, compared to two years ago, to meet demand caused by the war in Ukraine.

Using a world-first breakthrough technology that has been the biggest revolution in explosives production in the last five decades, BAE now wants to produce its own explosives and sell the technology around the world. Share

Previously, BAE Systems imported RDX explosives from the US and France.

The company, the largest defense contractor in Europe, hopes to reach a position where its munitions are manufactured without any American components or materials and can be used and sold without any restrictions from America.

BAE Systems is the only company in the UK that produces 155mm shells, and a significant portion of this ammunition was transferred to Ukraine, leading to a dangerous shortage in the UK.