Britain has ordered additional Martlet missiles for Ukraine

The British government has ordered a significant number of Light Multi-Missile Martlet (LMM) missiles to support its Armed Forces. At the same time, part of the missiles will be transferred to Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive Martlet missiles from Britain

As noted, the order worth 176 million pounds is intended to equip the British Army's existing and future short-range air defense systems, such as the Stormer combat vehicles.

They will also be used in the Royal Navy's Martlet naval anti-ship missile system, which is deployed from Wildcat helicopters.

Lightweight Multi-Missile Missiles (LMM) weigh just 13 kg each and provide high-precision defense against threats such as drones, helicopters, other aircraft and small, fast maritime targets.

In addition, hundreds of LMM missiles will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that the British Ministry of Defense intends to increase the number of Ukrainian servicemen who will undergo training in the use of Martlet MANPADS.

Ukraine and Great Britain concluded a new agreement

Ukraine and Great Britain concluded an agreement on credit support for the defense capabilities of our country.

The document will make it possible to start Ukrainian-British projects in this area. It is, in particular, about the supply and adjustment of repairs and partial production of air defense systems, armored vehicles, and ammunition, the message states. Share

The agreement provides that British suppliers will be able to conclude credit agreements and contracts with Ukraine for 2 billion pounds. At the same time, this amount is not final and may be increased in the future.