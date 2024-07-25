Britain has ordered additional Martlet missiles for Ukraine

The British government has ordered a significant number of Light Multi-Missile Martlet (LMM) missiles to support its Armed Forces. At the same time, part of the missiles will be transferred to Ukraine.
- Martlet missiles are lightweight, multi-role missiles that provide high-precision defense against a variety of threats, including drones, helicopters, and naval targets.
- The new agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain on credit support for defense capabilities will allow our country to obtain technologies and increase defense power.
- By 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be equipped with anti-aircraft defense systems and means of radar location and destruction, as well as technologies for the production of Western-style armored vehicles.
As noted, the order worth 176 million pounds is intended to equip the British Army's existing and future short-range air defense systems, such as the Stormer combat vehicles.
They will also be used in the Royal Navy's Martlet naval anti-ship missile system, which is deployed from Wildcat helicopters.
Lightweight Multi-Missile Missiles (LMM) weigh just 13 kg each and provide high-precision defense against threats such as drones, helicopters, other aircraft and small, fast maritime targets.
In addition, hundreds of LMM missiles will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Earlier it became known that the British Ministry of Defense intends to increase the number of Ukrainian servicemen who will undergo training in the use of Martlet MANPADS.
Ukraine and Great Britain concluded a new agreement
Ukraine and Great Britain concluded an agreement on credit support for the defense capabilities of our country.
The agreement provides that British suppliers will be able to conclude credit agreements and contracts with Ukraine for 2 billion pounds. At the same time, this amount is not final and may be increased in the future.
Thanks to this, by 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will, in particular, be able to be provided with air defense systems and means of radar location and destruction, obtain technologies and master the partial production of barrels, spare parts and components for artillery installations, Western-style armored vehicles, the message says.
