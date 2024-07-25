According to the estimates of the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, General Roly Walker, the occupation army of the Russian Federation will need at least 5 years to realize its own minimum goal of seizing four Ukrainian regions.
Points of attention
- Continuation of the war against Ukraine could lead to significant losses for the Russian army, with estimates of up to 1.8 million soldiers over the next 5 years.
- The British Chief of Staff warns that a war of attrition would result in devastation for both sides, emphasizing that there would be no winners in such a scenario.
- The importance of defeating Putin's aggression in Ukraine is highlighted to secure the NATO countries' safety, as General Walker stresses the need for Russia to lose the criminal war it initiated.
- The British army is gearing up for potential conflicts against adversaries like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, as the general warns of the dangers posed by a vengeful Russia post-war.
- The timeline to achieve Russian goals in Ukraine is estimated at around 5 years, with significant casualties and losses in equipment projected by the British General Staff.
What will the continuation of the war against Ukraine mean for the Russian army
Walker emphasized that if the occupying army continues its efforts to capture the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, its losses will increase to 1.8 million soldiers in the next 5 years.
The Chief of the General Staff of the British Army also emphasized that there will be no winners in the war of attrition, because it will leave both sides devastated.
Putin must lose in Ukraine
At the same time, Volker emphasized that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin must lose in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine, because otherwise the security system of the NATO countries would be under threat.
In particular, he meant Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which are partially under the control of the Russian Federation.
The general also warned that the British army should be ready in three years to wage war against the "axis of upheaval" of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.
He suggested that Russia will come out of the war in Ukraine "very, very dangerous" and "will want revenge" on countries like Great Britain that supported Kyiv.
