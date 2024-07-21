According to People's Deputy from the "Voice" party, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Roman Kostenko, the Ukrainian military performed all combat tasks during the defense of the bridgehead in Krynk on the left bank of the Kherson region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military successfully completed combat tasks in Krynk, contributing to the expansion of the bridgehead in Kherson region.
- People's Deputy Kostenko highlights the strategic significance of holding positions in Krynk to impede the advance of Russian occupation forces towards Crimea.
- The defense in Krynk prevented the Russian army from maneuvering freely in other directions and drawing back reserve forces, showcasing its tactical importance.
- The loss of the ability to hold positions in Krynk was influenced by the destructive actions of the Russian army, leading to the ultimate retreat of Ukrainian troops.
- Kostenko emphasizes the crucial role of bridgeheads in enhancing overall defense capabilities, underscoring the broader strategic impact of the defense operations in Krynk.
What was the purpose of the defense of the bridgehead in Krynk and what was the reason for the retreat
According to him, the Ukrainian defenders in Krynyky from the very beginning received the task of expanding the bridgehead and advancing in the direction of Crimea occupied by Russia.
What combat tasks did the Ukrainian military receive in Krynyk
Kostenko emphasized that the Ukrainian military occupied Krynky and conducted combat operations in the area of the nearby village of Kozachi Lageri, where a number of bridgeheads were created, which drew back a large number of reserve forces of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and did not allow these forces to advance through the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Thus, according to Kostenko, "this bridgehead played its role ... precisely from a strategic point of view and from the point of view of assistance in other directions."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-