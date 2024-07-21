According to People's Deputy from the "Voice" party, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Roman Kostenko, the Ukrainian military performed all combat tasks during the defense of the bridgehead in Krynk on the left bank of the Kherson region.

What was the purpose of the defense of the bridgehead in Krynk and what was the reason for the retreat

We are talking now just about Krynyk, not about the entire left bank. If we talk about the entire left bank, there is the presence of our troops. As for Krynyk, I have our latest information that we have completely withdrawn from this settlement due to the fact that it is no longer possible to hold positions there. The Russians practically destroyed this settlement and there is nowhere to hold on, - explains Kostenko. Share

Military Armed Forces

According to him, the Ukrainian defenders in Krynyky from the very beginning received the task of expanding the bridgehead and advancing in the direction of Crimea occupied by Russia.

What combat tasks did the Ukrainian military receive in Krynyk

Kostenko emphasized that the Ukrainian military occupied Krynky and conducted combat operations in the area of the nearby village of Kozachi Lageri, where a number of bridgeheads were created, which drew back a large number of reserve forces of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and did not allow these forces to advance through the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

There, according to some, let's say, reports, there was and is now a parachute division, which was shackled, including, by these bridgeheads, which, they were afraid, would develop further. If there were no Krynyk and if our bridgeheads were not there, they would more calmly maneuver their forces and means in other directions. And at least they could break through or cause greater losses in other directions, - explains the People's Deputy. Share

Thus, according to Kostenko, "this bridgehead played its role ... precisely from a strategic point of view and from the point of view of assistance in other directions."