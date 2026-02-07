As The Guardian insiders managed to learn, official London has ordered its military to seize tankers of the shadow fleet linked to Russia, although it understands that this could become a new round of escalation in relations with Moscow.

Britain may declare “war” on pro-Russian shadow fleet

According to insiders, various military scenarios for the takeover were discussed not only among British officials, but also with NATO members.

Yes, it is known that in January the Royal Marines convened a briefing for British parliamentarians and peers.

The focus was on the threat from the Russian Federation, as well as the current situation in the Arctic and the Far North.

One of the people present said that the Marines were "eagerly awaiting" the order to seize the vessel. Share

What is important to understand is that in the past month alone, several dozen shadow fleet vessels using false or counterfeit flags have been spotted in the English Channel or the Baltic Sea.

Many of them are related to the export of Russian oil, mainly by sea to China, India and Turkey. Share

It is difficult to say at this time how much the seizure of one or two ships of the shadow fleet will harm the Russian economy, but Britain is ready for decisive action, despite the risk of escalation.