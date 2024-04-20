Britain spent less than half of the funds from the International Fund for Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain is accused of "slow work" because it did not use even half of the 900 million pounds to help Ukraine.

Why is help delayed

The Guardian reports that only £404 million of the funds donated by nine countries has been spent.

The reason is bureaucratic delays in drawing up contracts.

The International Fund for Ukraine under the leadership of Great Britain has nine donor countries. In the last two years, out of £900 million, £500 of which came from Britain, only £404 million has been spent.

British officials have admitted that some of the equipment provided for in the signed contracts will not arrive in Ukraine before the spring of next year.

British MoD officials say the delays are caused by the need to evaluate each of the huge number of defense companies that have tendered for the contracts.

International Fund for Ukraine: what is known

The International Fund for Ukraine was established in August 2022 to finance military training and equipment for Ukraine.

It was designed as a "flexible, low-bureaucracy fund" managed by the UK Ministry of Defense on behalf of an executive board made up of the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Lithuania.

Money for the fund was allocated by Denmark (133 million pounds), Iceland (3 million), Lithuania (5 million), the Netherlands (110 million), Norway (119 million), Sweden (26 million), Australia (26 million) and New Zealand ( 4 million).