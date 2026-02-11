Britain to provide over $200 million for US arms package for Ukraine

Britain has allocated a funding package for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. The country joins the PURL program.

Britain joins PURL program

This was stated by British Defense Minister John Healy in a comment to Politico.

I am pleased to confirm that the UK is committing £150 million to PURL. Together we must provide Ukraine with the critically needed air defence in response to Putin’s brutal offensive. John Healy British Minister of Defense

Two unnamed NATO diplomats told the publication that three-quarters of the alliance's 32 members have now pledged to join the scheme.

Australia and New Zealand have also joined, and Japan is expected to announce non-lethal assistance.

The PURL program (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) was created in the summer of 2025 as a mechanism for continuing the supply of American weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Its peculiarity is that in the event of the termination of direct free aid from Washington, the White House agrees to sell its weapons and technologies, but other NATO allies and partners pay for them. The procurement priority is critical air defense systems and missiles for them.

Last year, Ukraine's Western partners allocated about $5 billion for the PURL program.