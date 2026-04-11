Britain updates massive war preparation plan
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Britain updates massive war preparation plan

Britain is preparing for a major war
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Source:  Sky News

The head of the British armed forces, Richard Knighton, has officially confirmed that London is actively developing a new version of a large-scale plan to prepare the entire country — from the army to industry — for a major war.

Points of attention

  • Journalists reveal that Britain's historical military handbooks are being updated to meet the demands of modern warfare.
  • The new approach emphasizes the importance of preparing the entire country, from the army to industry, for potential major conflicts.

Britain is preparing for a major war

According to journalists, the collection of secret and updated military handbooks, conceived during World War I, made Great Britain truly prepared for large-scale conflicts.

However, times have changed, and modern warfare dictates new rules.

That is why official London decided to update the government's old military plans.

As Richard Knighton noted, it is primarily about ensuring the sustainability of critical national infrastructure, such as power plants and water supply systems.

The head of the British armed forces stressed that the country's population must understand and accept the fact that the relative peace in which they have lived for the last 30 years is under increasing threat.

"It requires us to educate the public and help them understand some of these threats, and what they can do to support the country and perhaps the armed forces," Knighton noted.

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