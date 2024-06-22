British intelligence has announced calls from the Russian Federation for a tougher war against Ukraine
British intelligence has announced calls from the Russian Federation for a tougher war against Ukraine

UK Ministry of Defence
Vladimir Putin
According to the information of representatives of the military intelligence of Great Britain, certain forces in Russia are calling for tougher conduct of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • British military intelligence reports indicate calls from Russian forces for a more aggressive stance in the war against Ukraine.
  • The nationalist movement 'Brotherhood of Academicians' in Russia is advocating a militantly imperialist worldview and conducting military training.
  • The activation of the 'Brotherhood' movement signifies growing support for a militant approach to the conflict within certain sections of Russian society.
  • The influence of the 'Brotherhood' movement could potentially impact the future generational change within the administrative elites of the Russian Federation.
  • This situation highlights the complexities and potential escalations in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

What is known about calls in Russia for a tougher war against Ukraine

In British military intelligence, attention is paid to the nationalist movement "Brotherhood of Academicians", which is managed by the owner of the "Tsargrad" propaganda channel, Kostiantyn Malofeev.

This organization has branches in various Russian universities and adheres to a militantly imperialist worldview. "Brotherhood" believes that the 21st century can become the golden age of Russian culture with the ideological dominance of Russia on a global scale, - explain representatives of British military intelligence.

According to British Ministry of Defense intelligence, the "Brotherhood" is already conducting its own military training, and some members of the organization have joined the ranks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.

What is evidenced by the activation of the "Brotherhood" movement in Russia

The existence of this movement indicates that there are voters in Russia who support a more militant approach to the war in Ukraine and in the West. This is likely to have an impact on the generational change that is likely to occur among Russia's administrative elites during the remainder of this decade, British military intelligence said.

