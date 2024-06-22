According to the information of representatives of the military intelligence of Great Britain, certain forces in Russia are calling for tougher conduct of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.
What is known about calls in Russia for a tougher war against Ukraine
In British military intelligence, attention is paid to the nationalist movement "Brotherhood of Academicians", which is managed by the owner of the "Tsargrad" propaganda channel, Kostiantyn Malofeev.
According to British Ministry of Defense intelligence, the "Brotherhood" is already conducting its own military training, and some members of the organization have joined the ranks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.
What is evidenced by the activation of the "Brotherhood" movement in Russia
