According to the American Institute for the Study of War, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have no chance of victory in Ukraine if the West mobilises all its resources to help Kyiv.

How the Russian-Ukrainian war can end

ISW continues to assess that Russia cannot defeat Ukraine or the West — and is likely to lose if the West mobilizes its resources to confront the Kremlin, the new report says. Share

According to American analysts, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation realized a long time ago that he does not have enough resources and strength to deal with the Western weapons that the Armed Forces receive.

That is why, during his visits to the DPRK and Vietnam, the dictator launched a large-scale information operation aimed at sabotaging the efforts of Kyiv's allies.

Putin is also concerned that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team has done everything possible to agree on a common global strategy and determine the desired strategic outcome of ending the war.

As you know, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin tried many times to disrupt the Global Peace Summit, but he failed to do so.

What is Putin's strategy in the war against Ukraine

American analysts concluded that it is based on Moscow's attempts to mislead the United States, the European Union, and Ukraine's international allies.

Putin still hopes that he will force them to stop supporting Ukraine and abandon the fundamental principles of international law — respect for state sovereignty and the inviolability of territorial integrity.

The strategic clarity of the allies and their willingness to help Ukraine achieve a decisive victory over Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine greatly undermines Putin's efforts, as well as his ability to influence the will and decisions of those in charge in the alliance member states. Share

The ISW team warns that Putin will continue to threaten nuclear weapons, but this is just nonsense.