According to the UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during July 2025, the Russian invaders likely advanced to 500–550 sq. km of Ukrainian territory.
Points of attention
- The Sumy region saw limited success for the Russian army due to the resilience of the Ukrainian forces.
- The UK Ministry of Defense highlights the ongoing tactical advances of the Russian army in the Donetsk region, emphasizing the importance of monitoring the situation.
The Russians continue to slowly advance
British intelligence officers point out that the same amount of territory was captured by the Russian occupiers in June 2025.
What is important to understand is that the main fighting took place in the Donetsk region — northeast and southwest of Pokrovsk.
The Russian invaders are still doing everything they can to surround the city — they are increasing pressure on other logistical routes.
In addition, it is noted that in the Sumy region over the past two weeks, the Russian army has not been able to achieve any noticeable successes.
British intelligence concluded that the colossal losses and successful counterattacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces thwarted the Kremlin's plans to form a buffer zone there.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-