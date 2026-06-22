Bulgaria will veto the latest package of European Union sanctions against Russia, as Sofia believes it could negatively affect the Bulgarian economy.

Radev wants to veto new EU sanctions against Russia

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev told reporters this.

There is a significant risk to Lukoil's operations. We want it removed from the list (of sanctions — ed.).

The Russian company Lukoil is one of the largest retail fuel suppliers in Bulgaria and owns the country's only oil refinery, operating in Burgas.

These issues should be resolved within the EU's decision-making bodies. How have these sanctions so far stopped the war? And how have they helped peace at all? Share

According to him, Bulgaria also opposes the introduction of sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill.

This war has already gone beyond the trenches; it is going beyond economics and energy, we see its impact on culture and sports, and now it only has to absorb religion.

At the same time, he emphasized that Bulgaria will not prevent the EU from adopting joint decisions regarding Ukraine.