Bulgaria is going to veto the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia
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Politics
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Bulgaria is going to veto the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia

Radev
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Bulgaria will veto the latest package of European Union sanctions against Russia, as Sofia believes it could negatively affect the Bulgarian economy.

Points of attention

  • Bulgaria is set to veto the latest EU sanctions against Russia, expressing concerns about the potential negative effects on the country's economy.
  • Prime Minister Rumen Radev is against sanctions targeting Lukoil, a major fuel supplier in Bulgaria, and Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Radev wants to veto new EU sanctions against Russia

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev told reporters this.

There is a significant risk to Lukoil's operations. We want it removed from the list (of sanctions — ed.).

The Russian company Lukoil is one of the largest retail fuel suppliers in Bulgaria and owns the country's only oil refinery, operating in Burgas.

These issues should be resolved within the EU's decision-making bodies. How have these sanctions so far stopped the war? And how have they helped peace at all?

According to him, Bulgaria also opposes the introduction of sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill.

This war has already gone beyond the trenches; it is going beyond economics and energy, we see its impact on culture and sports, and now it only has to absorb religion.

At the same time, he emphasized that Bulgaria will not prevent the EU from adopting joint decisions regarding Ukraine.

We will support the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

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