On April 20, Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov officially confirmed that the Russian authorities tried to kill him and his entire family by directing 5 Shahed jets at their home at once. “Flash” is already determined to do everything possible to take revenge on the enemy for such a vile attack.
Points of attention
- The aftermath of the attack left Flesh and his family without their belongings accumulated over 20 years, yet he remains resolute in his mission.
- If you wish to support Sergei Flesh and his family during this challenging time, details on how to help are provided.
Serhiy Flesh is not going to give up
The advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine specially published an appeal to the enemies in Russian so that they would understand everything correctly:
According to “Flash,” he knows that many Russian engineers respected him as a techie.
Despite this, even this factor did not prevent the enemy from crossing the border — the Russians decided to kill Sergei Beskrestnov and his entire family.
By the way, you can help Serhiy “Flash” and his family if you have the desire and the opportunity:
4441111153136308
5168745675605130
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