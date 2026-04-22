"Burn in hell." Sergei Flesh addressed Russians after the assassination attempt on him and his family

On April 20, Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov officially confirmed that the Russian authorities tried to kill him and his entire family by directing 5 Shahed jets at their home at once. “Flash” is already determined to do everything possible to take revenge on the enemy for such a vile attack.

Serhiy Flesh is not going to give up

The advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine specially published an appeal to the enemies in Russian so that they would understand everything correctly:

Russian dead animals. Throughout the war, I worked mainly for the protection of my Ukrainian army: REB, RER, communications. I'm not an "important general", I'm not a "terrible Bandera", I'm an ordinary person who lives on military technologies. A man who tried to bring home his compatriots alive from the war. Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The aftermath of Russia's attack on Serhii Flash's house (Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash)

According to “Flash,” he knows that many Russian engineers respected him as a techie.

Despite this, even this factor did not prevent the enemy from crossing the border — the Russians decided to kill Sergei Beskrestnov and his entire family.

The aftermath of Russia's attack on Serhii Flash's house (Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash)

They did not attack critical infrastructure, drone production, or military headquarters. You sent 5 reactive Shahedovs that purposefully killed my children. What's next? And then there will be another Flash. Burn in hell," he emphasized in his address to the Russians. Share

The aftermath of Russia's attack on Serhii Flash's house (Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash)

By the way, you can help Serhiy “Flash” and his family if you have the desire and the opportunity: