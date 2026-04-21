"I was left without everything." Serhiy Flesh revealed the consequences of the Russian Federation's assassination attempt on him and his family

On April 20, Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, reported that Russian invaders had attempted to assassinate him by directing 5 Shahed jets at his family's home. All are alive, but this attack had catastrophic consequences for the family's well-being and financial situation. “Flash” himself is currently in the hospital.

Sergey Flesh revealed the details of the Russian Federation's attempt on his life

The advisor to the head of the Ministry of Defense expressed gratitude to Ukrainians for their words of support and assistance.

And so, in an instant, I was left without everything I had accumulated over 20 years. No house, no cars, no belongings. I'm lying in a cast and, it seems, I will be for a long time. Now I need to devote time to my family, and I physically can't. Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

According to “The Flash,” he was actually able to admit the possibility of an assassination attempt on him personally.

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

However, he could not even imagine that the enemy would send 5 Shahed jets to his family's peaceful home to kill everyone.

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

One Shahed guided missile flew in and crashed into the wall of my house. I no longer have a house. I was hurt, but the main thing is that I am miraculously alive. I was morally prepared for such a development of events, and it will not stop me, — emphasized "Flash". Share

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

You can help Serhiy “Flash” and his family if you have the desire and the opportunity: