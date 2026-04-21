On April 20, Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, reported that Russian invaders had attempted to assassinate him by directing 5 Shahed jets at his family's home. All are alive, but this attack had catastrophic consequences for the family's well-being and financial situation. “Flash” himself is currently in the hospital.
Points of attention
- Despite the traumatic event, Serhiy Flesh remains resilient and determined to overcome the challenges, highlighting the resilience and strength of the Ukrainian people.
- Support can be extended to Serhiy Flesh and his family through the provided channels for those willing to assist in their time of need.
Sergey Flesh revealed the details of the Russian Federation's attempt on his life
The advisor to the head of the Ministry of Defense expressed gratitude to Ukrainians for their words of support and assistance.
According to “The Flash,” he was actually able to admit the possibility of an assassination attempt on him personally.
However, he could not even imagine that the enemy would send 5 Shahed jets to his family's peaceful home to kill everyone.
You can help Serhiy “Flash” and his family if you have the desire and the opportunity:
4441111153136308
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