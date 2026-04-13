Occupiers attack Ukrainian MVGs led by shaheeds — "Flash"

Russian occupation forces began using guided "Shaheeds" to destroy Ukrainian mobile fire groups (MGF) during their work on air targets.
Points of attention
- Russian occupation forces have started using guided 'Shaheeds' to target Ukrainian mobile fire groups (MVGs), posing a new threat to air defense systems.
- Advisor Serhiy Beskrestnov warns about the attacks and highlights the importance of enhancing security measures and crew preparedness.
Russia began attacking mobile fire groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
This was reported by Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash).
Beskrestnov recalled that mobile fire groups operate in many structures and branches of the armed forces.
Please show and tell the crews about the new threat. We need to be prepared for it morally and physically. Think in advance about camouflage and a plan of action. Machines are just iron, our value is people.
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