Occupiers attack Ukrainian MVGs led by shaheeds — "Flash"

Russian occupation forces began using guided "Shaheeds" to destroy Ukrainian mobile fire groups (MGF) during their work on air targets.

Russia began attacking mobile fire groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

This was reported by Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash).

Unfortunately, we have another hit by a guided "Shahed" on the MVG crew. The MVG was working on one "Shahed", while the other was hunting the crew at that moment. Share

Beskrestnov recalled that mobile fire groups operate in many structures and branches of the armed forces.