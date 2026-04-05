Occupiers remotely mine Ukrainian roads with drones — "Flash"

Remote mining is actively used by Russia both at the front and in front-line regions of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers are using drones equipped with 'Flash' equipment to remotely mine roads in Ukraine, presenting a serious threat to civilians and travelers.
- Serhiy Beskrestnov, an expert in electronic warfare and communication systems, has warned about the use of 'Flash' drones by the enemy to drop mines near roads.
Russia remotely mines Ukrainian roads — “Flash”
This was announced by the advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, a specialist in electronic warfare and communications systems, Serhiy Beskrestnov (“Flash”).
"Flash" also noted that the enemy is also mining roads deep into Ukraine to a depth of 10-20 km, without understanding who will travel along this road.
I will show you an example of how our enemy camouflages such mines on the roads, and I ask residents of border regions to pay attention to unknown objects on the roads.
The mine will be triggered when a car approaches it based on a magnetic sensor.
More on the topic
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- Ukraine
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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