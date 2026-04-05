Occupiers remotely mine Ukrainian roads with drones — "Flash"

Remote mining is actively used by Russia both at the front and in front-line regions of Ukraine.

Russia remotely mines Ukrainian roads — “Flash”

This was announced by the advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, a specialist in electronic warfare and communications systems, Serhiy Beskrestnov (“Flash”).

A large drone flies to the rear, swoops down, and drops a mine on or near the road. Share

"Flash" also noted that the enemy is also mining roads deep into Ukraine to a depth of 10-20 km, without understanding who will travel along this road.

I will show you an example of how our enemy camouflages such mines on the roads, and I ask residents of border regions to pay attention to unknown objects on the roads.

The mine will be triggered when a car approaches it based on a magnetic sensor.