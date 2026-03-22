Sergey Flesh showed off the new Russian UAV "Klin" — photo

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders have begun using a new drone in the war against Ukraine. It was named “Wedge.”

Russian UAV "Klin" — what is known about it

According to Sergey Flesh, this time they managed to shoot down a rare and new UAV of the Russian invaders, called "Klin".

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

He drew attention to the fact that the warhead weighs 5 kg.

In addition, there is talk of auto-capturing the target and the possibility of aerial bombing.

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

As for the flight range, it reaches up to 120 km.

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

Speed up to 120 km/h. Flight time 60-90 minutes. Pay attention to the very cool modern battery of the new Li-AFB technology. Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

In addition, Flash showed the Ukrainians the contents of this new Russian UAV.