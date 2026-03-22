Sergey Flesh showed off the new Russian UAV "Klin" — photo
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Ukraine
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Sergey Flesh showed off the new Russian UAV "Klin" — photo

Russian UAV "Klin" - what is known about it
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders have begun using a new drone in the war against Ukraine. It was named “Wedge.”

Points of attention

  • Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov provided insights into the features and contents of the new Russian UAV, raising concerns about its implications in the ongoing conflict.
  • The revelation of the Russian UAV "Klin" highlights the continuous technological advancements in military drone warfare, posing challenges for defense and security strategies.

Russian UAV "Klin" — what is known about it

According to Sergey Flesh, this time they managed to shoot down a rare and new UAV of the Russian invaders, called "Klin".

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

He drew attention to the fact that the warhead weighs 5 kg.

In addition, there is talk of auto-capturing the target and the possibility of aerial bombing.

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

As for the flight range, it reaches up to 120 km.

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

Speed up to 120 km/h. Flight time 60-90 minutes. Pay attention to the very cool modern battery of the new Li-AFB technology.

Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov

Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

In addition, Flash showed the Ukrainians the contents of this new Russian UAV.

Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

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