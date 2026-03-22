Sergey Flesh showed off the new Russian UAV "Klin" — photo

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders have begun using a new drone in the war against Ukraine. It was named “Wedge.”
Points of attention
- Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov provided insights into the features and contents of the new Russian UAV, raising concerns about its implications in the ongoing conflict.
- The revelation of the Russian UAV "Klin" highlights the continuous technological advancements in military drone warfare, posing challenges for defense and security strategies.
Russian UAV "Klin" — what is known about it
According to Sergey Flesh, this time they managed to shoot down a rare and new UAV of the Russian invaders, called "Klin".
He drew attention to the fact that the warhead weighs 5 kg.
In addition, there is talk of auto-capturing the target and the possibility of aerial bombing.
As for the flight range, it reaches up to 120 km.
In addition, Flash showed the Ukrainians the contents of this new Russian UAV.
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