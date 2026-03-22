According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 21, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system. This time, loud explosions thundered near the settlement of Pervoe May, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. According to Ukrainian soldiers, there was a direct hit on the target.

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what is known

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that in the Staropetrykivka area (Zaporizha region), the area of concentration of another anti-aircraft missile system, the Buk-M2, came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

The consequences of this deep strike will be announced later.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out powerful attacks on the Russian logistics hub and the area of concentration of the Russian army near Velyka Novoselka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

The destruction of a command and observation post in the vicinity of Uspenivka, a UAV control point near Rivnepil', and a concentration of manpower near Berdyansk and Hulyaipol, both in the Zaporizhia region, has already been confirmed.

Another enemy command and observation post near Smorodino in the Russian Belgorod region also came under attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.