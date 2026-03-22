Ukraine hits Russian Buk air defense system and areas where occupiers are concentrated
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Ukraine
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Ukraine hits Russian Buk air defense system and areas where occupiers are concentrated

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - what is known
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 21, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system. This time, loud explosions thundered near the settlement of Pervoe May, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. According to Ukrainian soldiers, there was a direct hit on the target.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes the continuous efforts to undermine the military-economic potential of Russian occupiers and halt armed aggression against Ukraine.
  • Stay tuned for more updates on the ongoing conflict and developments in the region.

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what is known

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that in the Staropetrykivka area (Zaporizha region), the area of concentration of another anti-aircraft missile system, the Buk-M2, came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

The consequences of this deep strike will be announced later.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out powerful attacks on the Russian logistics hub and the area of concentration of the Russian army near Velyka Novoselka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

The destruction of a command and observation post in the vicinity of Uspenivka, a UAV control point near Rivnepil', and a concentration of manpower near Berdyansk and Hulyaipol, both in the Zaporizhia region, has already been confirmed.

Another enemy command and observation post near Smorodino in the Russian Belgorod region also came under attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defense forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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