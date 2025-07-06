Bus with Ukrainian children involved in accident in Hungary

On July 6, a passenger bus carrying Ukrainian citizens crashed between two Hungarian cities. According to the latest data, there are injuries.
What is known about road accidents in Hungary?
According to representatives of the consular department of the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, the accident occurred on July 6 between the cities of Kunszentmárton and Tiszafeldvár.
The accident involved a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration.
In addition, it is noted that another 49 passengers have currently been provided with temporary accommodation and breakfast.
Diplomats from the Ukrainian Embassy immediately went to the scene of the incident.
It is also worth noting that a week ago, a Ukrainian bus was involved in an accident in Romania: one Ukrainian woman and passengers of a Romanian minibus were injured, and one person died.
In addition, in June, a bus traveling from Odessa overturned near the Romanian city of Constanta, injuring four passengers.
