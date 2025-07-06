Bus with Ukrainian children involved in accident in Hungary
Bus with Ukrainian children involved in accident in Hungary

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
What is known about road accidents in Hungary?
On July 6, a passenger bus carrying Ukrainian citizens crashed between two Hungarian cities. According to the latest data, there are injuries.

Points of attention

  • The passengers involved in the accident have been hospitalized, and efforts are being made to provide temporary accommodation and basic necessities to them, emphasizing the collaborative efforts in times of crisis.
  • The occurrence of such accidents underscores the need for enhanced safety regulations and awareness among travelers, as well as the significance of prompt emergency response and diplomatic support for those affected.

What is known about road accidents in Hungary?

According to representatives of the consular department of the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, the accident occurred on July 6 between the cities of Kunszentmárton and Tiszafeldvár.

The accident involved a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration.

The accident injured 19 people, 17 of whom were minors of Ukraine. At least two minors of Ukraine suffered serious injuries. The injured were hospitalized to local hospitals.

In addition, it is noted that another 49 passengers have currently been provided with temporary accommodation and breakfast.

Diplomats from the Ukrainian Embassy immediately went to the scene of the incident.

It is also worth noting that a week ago, a Ukrainian bus was involved in an accident in Romania: one Ukrainian woman and passengers of a Romanian minibus were injured, and one person died.

In addition, in June, a bus traveling from Odessa overturned near the Romanian city of Constanta, injuring four passengers.

And on July 4, four Ukrainian citizens were injured in a bus accident in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

