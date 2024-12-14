"New Year's miracle." Dozens of Russian soldiers were involved in a road accident in Russia — video

On December 13, a large-scale car wreck occurred in Voronezh, Russia, resulting in the deaths of at least 5 Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- A bus carrying Russian servicemen collided with another military vehicle on the Voronezh-Luhansk highway.
- Ukrainian media have already dubbed this accident a “New Year's miracle.”
Fatal road accident in Russia — what is known
According to Russian opposition media, a bus carrying Russian servicemen wounded in the war against Ukraine crashed into a URAL with other servicemen in the Voronezh region.
According to the latest data, at least 5 Russian soldiers were killed and another 46 were wounded.
Journalists' sources in emergency services confirmed that the bus was transporting Russian occupiers who were wounded on the Ukrainian front.
In addition, it is reported that both drivers were killed in the car wreck, 1 wounded serviceman from the bus, and 2 servicemen from the URAL. 46 Russian servicemen were injured.
Information about the accident also appeared without details in local Telegram channels, and officials did not comment on the accident.
How Ukrainians react to this event on social media
Interestingly, some Ukrainian media outlets have already dubbed this accident a “New Year's miracle,” as something like this has never happened on such a scale.
Ukrainians also do not hide their delight:
What “sad” news;
Well, they were already wounded — they can't get used to it;
The main thing is that no people were hurt!;
It's a shame there are so few;
It was self-destruction;
The witnesses gave a standing ovation;
The wounded became wounded? What beauty;
