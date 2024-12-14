Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, a sympathizer of dictator Vladimir Putin, has said that he will not allow the deployment of Croatian troops to Ukraine as part of a European peacekeeping mission.

Milanovic again promotes Putin's interests

The pro-Russian politician does not hide that he plans to run for a second term in the elections this winter.

Against this background, he made it clear that he would do everything possible to ensure that Croatian soldiers did not fight in foreign wars.

Zoran Milanovic's statement came after discussions began in Europe regarding the potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine.

Discussions are starting again about the possible departure of soldiers from individual NATO countries to Ukraine. As long as I am the President of the Republic, I will keep Croatia away from such conflicts. Croatia will not implement other people's decisions thoughtlessly and on someone's orders. Zoran Milanovic President of Croatia

According to him, Croatia will act cautiously, and its own interests will remain its priority.

Photo: screenshot

What is known about the previous scandal involving Milanovich?

As previously mentioned, in October, Putin's henchman refused to send Croatian military personnel to participate in the NATO Security and Training Mission to Ukraine (NSATU).

Thus, he went against the country's government, which supported this initiative and proposed that the president finally approve it.

Unfortunately, despite the enormous military assistance that Ukraine receives, there is no end in sight to the war, but there is a threat of the war spreading beyond the borders of Ukraine. The task of the President of the Republic… is to protect Croatia from war and take all measures to keep Croatia from military conflicts, Zoran Milanović's team cynically stated. Share

After this decision, a loud scandal broke out in Croatia, as the country's government does not support the president's approach.