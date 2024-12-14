Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, a sympathizer of dictator Vladimir Putin, has said that he will not allow the deployment of Croatian troops to Ukraine as part of a European peacekeeping mission.
Points of attention
- This is not the first time Milanović has forbidden his country from helping Ukraine end the war being waged by Russia.
- A previous scandal with the president of Croatia caused a split in the government, but that did not stop him.
Milanovic again promotes Putin's interests
The pro-Russian politician does not hide that he plans to run for a second term in the elections this winter.
Against this background, he made it clear that he would do everything possible to ensure that Croatian soldiers did not fight in foreign wars.
Zoran Milanovic's statement came after discussions began in Europe regarding the potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine.
According to him, Croatia will act cautiously, and its own interests will remain its priority.
What is known about the previous scandal involving Milanovich?
As previously mentioned, in October, Putin's henchman refused to send Croatian military personnel to participate in the NATO Security and Training Mission to Ukraine (NSATU).
Thus, he went against the country's government, which supported this initiative and proposed that the president finally approve it.
After this decision, a loud scandal broke out in Croatia, as the country's government does not support the president's approach.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-