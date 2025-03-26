The Security Service of Ukraine has documented new crimes by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, who popularizes the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, justifies war crimes, and calls for the genocide of Ukrainians.
Propagandist Solovyov received new suspicions from the SSU
According to the case materials, the defendant is part of the media pool of Russian President Vladimir Putin and is one of the Kremlin's main mouthpieces.
In addition, during 2024-2025, Solovyov repeatedly "suggested" the destruction of civilian infrastructure and residents of Ukrainian cities, including through air attacks.
Based on documented facts, SSU investigators informed Solovyov of suspicion under five articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);
h 2 Art. 442 (genocide);
Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants);
Part 3 of Article 109 (actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or at seizing state power); Article 436 (war propaganda).
Since the criminal is a fugitive from justice in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.
