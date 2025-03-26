Called for genocide of Ukrainians. Top Russian propagandist Solovyov receives new suspicions from the SSU
Called for genocide of Ukrainians. Top Russian propagandist Solovyov receives new suspicions from the SSU

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Solovyov
The Security Service of Ukraine has documented new crimes by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, who popularizes the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, justifies war crimes, and calls for the genocide of Ukrainians.

Points of attention

  • Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has been accused of justifying war crimes and advocating for the genocide of Ukrainians.
  • Solovyov, one of the Kremlin's main mouthpieces, has openly called for a strike on Ukraine with tactical nuclear weapons and the capture of certain Ukrainian regions.
  • The SSU has informed Solovyov of suspicions under five articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including accusations of genocide and war propaganda.

Propagandist Solovyov received new suspicions from the SSU

According to the case materials, the defendant is part of the media pool of Russian President Vladimir Putin and is one of the Kremlin's main mouthpieces.

The SSU documented that Solovyov has repeatedly called for a strike on Ukraine with tactical nuclear weapons. In addition, in recent appearances on Kremlin television, Solovyov called for the complete capture of four regions in southern and eastern Ukraine. He regularly repeats this in his authorial programs on the Rossiya-1 TV channel, the project of the same name on Moscow Radio, and on his Telegram channel.

In addition, during 2024-2025, Solovyov repeatedly "suggested" the destruction of civilian infrastructure and residents of Ukrainian cities, including through air attacks.

Based on documented facts, SSU investigators informed Solovyov of suspicion under five articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

  • h 2 Art. 442 (genocide);

  • Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants);

  • Part 3 of Article 109 (actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or at seizing state power); Article 436 (war propaganda).

Since the criminal is a fugitive from justice in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.

