Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov revealed his true attitude towards the Ukrainian people on a state-run Russian TV channel. He effectively called for the destruction of all Ukrainian citizens — even those who still speak Russian.

Solovyov publicly called for the genocide of Ukrainians

A henchman of dictator Putin has decided to no longer hide Russia's plans for the future.

He cynically stated that there are no good Ukrainians at all — the Kremlin does not even consider those who still speak Russian to be an exception.

Volodymyr Solovyov also shamelessly lied that it was the people of Ukraine who were to blame for starting the war, ignoring the fact that it was Russia that initiated the invasion of foreign sovereign territories 11 years ago.

According to him, Russian soldiers will punish all Ukrainians — both military personnel who defend their homeland on the battlefield and the civilian population who have never taken up arms — men and women, children and the elderly.

Solovyov began to argue that even those Ukrainians who simply pay taxes and work in factories should be killed.