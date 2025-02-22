Watch: Ukrainian soldiers repelled the assault of the Russian army in the Kupyan region
The Russian army was disgraced again in the Kupyan region
Source:  online.ua

Defenders from the 429th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "ACHILLES" were able to stop the Russian invaders in the Kupyan region. What's more, they even destroyed four enemy infantry fighting vehicles.

  • Efforts to focus on capturing strategic positions along the Oskil River reflect the enemy's current priorities, with intensified actions on both banks of the river.
  • Collaborative efforts between ACHILLES fighters, National Guard members, and paratroopers have been instrumental in detecting and countering enemy movements, leading to successful defense operations.

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "ACHILLES", reported on the new success of his soldiers on the battlefield.

According to him, on February 20, Russian invaders attempted to storm Ukrainian positions in the direction of the settlement of Lozova.

Against this background, the ACHILLES fighters, together with the National Guard members of the first presidential brigade "Bureva" and the paratroopers of the 77th airmobile brigade, decided to act decisively.

They managed to detect and burn enemy equipment in time.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army cannot make significant progress in the Kupyansk direction from the fall of 2024.

For example, a few days ago, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops near Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka: they were unsuccessful.

In recent months, the enemy has been trying to focus its efforts on capturing the left bank of the Oskil River, as well as crossing and establishing a foothold on the right bank. The ice-covered river simplifies this task, so the enemy is intensifying its efforts in this direction.

