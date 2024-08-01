According to the conviction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with French journalists, Ukraine can return the territories occupied by Russia through diplomatic efforts, and not only at the expense of military operations.

How Ukraine plans to negotiate with Russia regarding the return of the occupied territories

I believe that not all territories should be conquered with hands and not all territories should be conquered with weapons. I believe that it can take a lot of time and a lot of people, which is not very good. Therefore, it is possible to win back one's territories diplomatically, - the head of state notes.

He emphasized that the "Peace Formula" was developed in order to implement this plan.

The president expects the world community to put pressure on Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

Regarding the possibility of territorial concessions, Zelenskyi emphasized that such issues should be decided only by Ukrainians themselves.

Zelenskyi noted that no one had proposed such a thing at the official level.

The President emphasized that according to the Constitution, Ukraine has no right to transfer its own territories to someone.

Does Zelensky support Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit

The head of state noted that Ukraine does not oppose the presence of representatives of the aggressor country at the second Peace Summit, as it will be difficult to achieve real results without it.

Most of the world today says that representatives of Russia should be at the second summit. Otherwise, we will not achieve powerful results. Because Russia is fighting against Ukraine, and these are the parties to this war, Zelenskyy explained.

He emphasized that the international community should make the return of Ukraine to its borders as of 1991 a prerequisite for negotiations.

Zelensky believes that first the world community should develop a joint plan that will force the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the criminal war.