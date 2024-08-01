According to the conviction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with French journalists, Ukraine can return the territories occupied by Russia through diplomatic efforts, and not only at the expense of military operations.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky believes that Ukraine can return the occupied territories through diplomatic efforts and not solely through military operations.
- Ukraine has developed a 'Peace Formula' and is seeking support from the world community to negotiate the return of its territories occupied by Russia.
- Zelensky emphasizes the importance of Ukrainian involvement in resolving the conflict while also acknowledging the need for support from external actors.
- The President does not oppose Russia's participation in the Peace Summit, highlighting the significance of including all relevant parties for achieving real results.
- Zelensky hopes for negotiations focused on returning Ukraine to its 1991 borders, emphasizing the importance of the international community in pressuring Putin to end the war.
How Ukraine plans to negotiate with Russia regarding the return of the occupied territories
He emphasized that the "Peace Formula" was developed in order to implement this plan.
The president expects the world community to put pressure on Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
Regarding the possibility of territorial concessions, Zelenskyi emphasized that such issues should be decided only by Ukrainians themselves.
Zelenskyi noted that no one had proposed such a thing at the official level.
The President emphasized that according to the Constitution, Ukraine has no right to transfer its own territories to someone.
Does Zelensky support Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit
The head of state noted that Ukraine does not oppose the presence of representatives of the aggressor country at the second Peace Summit, as it will be difficult to achieve real results without it.
He emphasized that the international community should make the return of Ukraine to its borders as of 1991 a prerequisite for negotiations.
Zelensky believes that first the world community should develop a joint plan that will force the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the criminal war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-