Ukraine is ready for negotiations with the Russia. Podolyak named the main condition

As Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said, Ukraine is ready for peace negotiations with Russia, but based exclusively on international law, and not on the whims of the Kremlin.

Ukraine has a clear demand to start peace talks with Russia

Mykhailo Podolyak draws attention to the fact that Russian propaganda does not spare money to create an illusion such as "the war is on, but we are ready for negotiations, Ukraine is not ready for negotiations."

No, Ukraine is ready for negotiations — this is the main point. That is, negotiations are definitely needed, but point number two is under what conditions and on what grounds will the negotiations take place. And here Ukraine clearly says: "Yes, let's introduce negotiations on terms that are based on international law as a concept." And the main thing from this concept is territorial integrity and subjectivity, the sovereignty of the state. Mykhailo Podolyak Advisor to the Chairman of the Office of the President of Ukraine

He also emphasized that peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will make sense only if the instruments of forcing the aggressor country to peace are used.

According to Podolyak, it is primarily about the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces in large quantities.

Russia must realize the price of war against Ukraine

In addition, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President once again called on the allies to cancel any restrictions — informal, formal — on the task of striking the infrastructure of the war, which is located in any of the points of the Russian territory.

Podolyak reminded that against this background it is also important to strengthen economic sanctions against the enemy.

They should work much more voluminously than today. The price of war for Russia must increase. And the third is something that, unfortunately, does not exist yet, it is not used — diplomatic isolation. The Russian Federation cannot chair, for example, the UN Security Council, cannot use certain sites, — explained the adviser to the head of the OPU.

Mykhailo Podolyak also reminded that Russia is not an adequate country that can hear arguments and understand them.