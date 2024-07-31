Ukraine is ready for negotiations with the Russia. Podolyak named the main condition

As Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said, Ukraine is ready for peace negotiations with Russia, but based exclusively on international law, and not on the whims of the Kremlin.
- The effectiveness of sanctions and the diplomatic isolation of the Russian Federation are important aspects in the Ukrainian strategy of confronting the Russian Federation.
- The price of war for Russia must increase. Allies of Ukraine should also work on this issue.
- Peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will bear fruit only if tools are used to force the aggressor country to peace.
Ukraine has a clear demand to start peace talks with Russia
Mykhailo Podolyak draws attention to the fact that Russian propaganda does not spare money to create an illusion such as "the war is on, but we are ready for negotiations, Ukraine is not ready for negotiations."
He also emphasized that peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will make sense only if the instruments of forcing the aggressor country to peace are used.
According to Podolyak, it is primarily about the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces in large quantities.
Russia must realize the price of war against Ukraine
In addition, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President once again called on the allies to cancel any restrictions — informal, formal — on the task of striking the infrastructure of the war, which is located in any of the points of the Russian territory.
Podolyak reminded that against this background it is also important to strengthen economic sanctions against the enemy.
Mykhailo Podolyak also reminded that Russia is not an adequate country that can hear arguments and understand them.
