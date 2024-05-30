Ukraine needs at least 6o F-16s for sky protection, President's Office aide says

Currently, the Ukrainian military has already begun to receive weapons from recent aid packages from the US, but it will take weeks for the volume to build up. Therefore, Ukraine urgently needs Western fighters to achieve parity in the air.

How many Western fighters does Ukraine need to protect the sky

Currently, Russian troops have an absolute advantage in shells, missiles, etc. They will try to press along the front line to push forward. And then they can try to force the pro-Ukrainian coalition to accept unacceptable conditions: "Let's freeze the conflict, we will stay where we are — or else we will continue to kill," says Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs at least 60 Western fighter jets to protect the front line.

Podolyak noted that Ukrainian pilots are currently completing their training on American F-16 fighter jets.

In addition, Podolyak said that Ukraine needs to receive permission to strike Russian territory near the border and receive the promised aircraft for effective defence.

We need to end the dominance of Russian tactical aviation, otherwise this defensive war will be very difficult, because Russia will simply bomb the areas close to the battlefield, — notes the President's Office adviser.

How Ukraine's receipt of Swedish ASC 890 aircraft will affect the situation in the war

Ukraine will receive an ASC 890 long-range radar detection aircraft for the first time since independence.

ASC 890 will give Ukraine completely new capabilities against air and sea targets. Her ability to identify long-range targets will be enhanced. They (planes, ed.) will act as a force multiplier with the appearance of the F-16, said the head of the Swedish Defense Ministry, Pal Jonson.

Ukraine should receive two such aircraft.

Airborne radars transmit information to central and local command posts.

And also direct targeting of combat aircraft. In the case of Ukraine, they will genuinely reveal the potential of the F-16 multirole fighter jets, which are expected in the summer.

The data is transmitted through the Link 16 tactical network, which the United States and NATO countries use.

This communications, navigation, and identification system supports the ultra-high-frequency exchange of data between command, aircraft, ships, and ground forces.