Ukraine needs at least 6o F-16s for sky protection, President's Office aide says

Currently, the Ukrainian military has already begun to receive weapons from recent aid packages from the US, but it will take weeks for the volume to build up. Therefore, Ukraine urgently needs Western fighters to achieve parity in the air.
How many Western fighters does Ukraine need to protect the sky
He emphasized that Ukraine needs at least 60 Western fighter jets to protect the front line.
Podolyak noted that Ukrainian pilots are currently completing their training on American F-16 fighter jets.
In addition, Podolyak said that Ukraine needs to receive permission to strike Russian territory near the border and receive the promised aircraft for effective defence.
How Ukraine's receipt of Swedish ASC 890 aircraft will affect the situation in the war
Ukraine will receive an ASC 890 long-range radar detection aircraft for the first time since independence.
Ukraine should receive two such aircraft.
Airborne radars transmit information to central and local command posts.
And also direct targeting of combat aircraft. In the case of Ukraine, they will genuinely reveal the potential of the F-16 multirole fighter jets, which are expected in the summer.
The data is transmitted through the Link 16 tactical network, which the United States and NATO countries use.
This communications, navigation, and identification system supports the ultra-high-frequency exchange of data between command, aircraft, ships, and ground forces.
