Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau wants to resign — what is the reason

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party no later than January 8. It has not yet been clarified whether he will remain as prime minister until a new leader is elected or whether he will resign immediately.
Points of attention
- Justin Trudeau's decision to resign was prompted by intra-party pressure and declining public support.
- Possible candidates for the Liberal Party leadership include experienced politicians such as Dominique LeBlanc, Melanie Joly and Mark Carney.
- A new leader could boost the party's rating, which currently stands at just 13% according to polls.
- Donald Trump ironically commented on the meeting with Trudeau, calling him the "governor of the Great State of Canada," which caused a scandal on social media.
- The meeting between the American and Canadian leaders took place in November, during which Trump suggested that Canada could become the 51st state of the United States, not taking into account that this country is a federation.
Trudeau likely to resign as Canadian Prime Minister
According to sources, Trudeau's decision to resign is due to intra-party pressure and a decline in the level of support among the population.
The official announcement is expected to take place before the Liberal Party's national meeting, scheduled for Wednesday.
One source said Trudeau wants to make a formal statement before meeting with the faction to avoid the impression that he has been ousted by his own MPs.
Among the candidates being considered for the position of leader of the Liberal Party are:
Dominique LeBlanc, Minister of Finance;
Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs;
Mark Carney, former central bank governor.
According to recent polls, the Liberal Party's approval rating under Trudeau has fallen to 13%. However, these figures may increase with the arrival of a new leader.
Trump publicly humiliated Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau
The future head of the White House ironically noted that Justin Trudeau is the "governor" of the fictional state of Canada.
He published such a scandalous post on the social network Truth Social.
The Republican leader commented on a meeting with the Canadian leader at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
The American politician said he had the pleasure of having dinner the other day with "the Governor of the Great State of Canada, Justin Trudeau."
What is important to understand is that the American and Canadian leaders held talks on November 30.
Then the future head of the White House cynically joked that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States.
What is important to understand is that Canada is not a state, but rather a federation consisting of 10 administrative-territorial units (provinces).
