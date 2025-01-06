Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau wants to resign — what is the reason

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party no later than January 8. It has not yet been clarified whether he will remain as prime minister until a new leader is elected or whether he will resign immediately.

According to sources, Trudeau's decision to resign is due to intra-party pressure and a decline in the level of support among the population.

The official announcement is expected to take place before the Liberal Party's national meeting, scheduled for Wednesday.

One source said Trudeau wants to make a formal statement before meeting with the faction to avoid the impression that he has been ousted by his own MPs.

Among the candidates being considered for the position of leader of the Liberal Party are:

Dominique LeBlanc, Minister of Finance;

Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Mark Carney, former central bank governor.

According to recent polls, the Liberal Party's approval rating under Trudeau has fallen to 13%. However, these figures may increase with the arrival of a new leader.

Trump publicly humiliated Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau

The future head of the White House ironically noted that Justin Trudeau is the "governor" of the fictional state of Canada.

He published such a scandalous post on the social network Truth Social.

The Republican leader commented on a meeting with the Canadian leader at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The American politician said he had the pleasure of having dinner the other day with "the Governor of the Great State of Canada, Justin Trudeau."

I look forward to meeting with the Governor again so we can continue our in-depth negotiations on tariffs and trade, the results of which will be truly amazing for everyone! — Donald Trump Share

What is important to understand is that the American and Canadian leaders held talks on November 30.

Then the future head of the White House cynically joked that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States.

What is important to understand is that Canada is not a state, but rather a federation consisting of 10 administrative-territorial units (provinces).