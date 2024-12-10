Trump publicly humiliated Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau

The new US president, Donald Trump, continues to make scandalous statements, one of which was about Canadian leader Justin Trudeau.
Points of attention
- Trump cynically called Trudeau "the governor of the Great State of Canada."
- This is not the first time that the new US president humiliates the Canadian leader for no reason.
- Trump threatens to impose large tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China.
Trump continues to mock Trudeau
The future head of the White House noted with irony that Justin Trudeau is the "governor" of the fictional state of Canada.
He published such a scandalous post on the Truth Social social network.
The Republican leader commented on the meeting with the Canadian leader at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
The American politician said that he had the pleasure of having dinner the other day with "the Governor of the Great State of Canada, Justin Trudeau."
What is important to understand is that the American and Canadian leaders held talks on November 30.
Then the future head of the White House cynically joked that Canada should become the 51st US state.
What is important to understand is that Canada is not a state, but is itself a federation consisting of 10 administrative-territorial units (provinces).
Trump began to threaten several countries at once
The future president of the United States recently announced that he plans to impose tariffs on all goods entering the United States from Canada, Mexico and China.
According to Trump, it is a 25 percent tariff on all goods from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 percent tariff on goods from China.
In addition, Donald Trump constantly complains that a large number of people through Mexico and Canada bring crime and drugs to the United States at an unprecedented level.
