Carried nuclear fuel. A ship from Russia was detained in a German port

In the seaport of Rostock in Germany, the ship Atlantic Navigator II, on board of which enriched uranium was found.

The ship has been in the international port for more than three weeks and cannot leave it.

This is reported by Norddeutsche Neueste Nachrichten .

Atlantic Navigator II is a Russian vessel carrying goods that violate EU sanctions.

The ship is reportedly carrying birch wood and enriched uranium for nuclear power plants in the United States. These goods are included in the sanctions lists of the European Union and therefore cannot be shipped from Rostock.

It is known that the ship was sent from St. Petersburg and was not supposed to enter the port of Rostock. However, an engine failure forced the ship to make an unscheduled repair stop. Customs detected goods that were subject to EU sanctions due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, and prohibited the vessel from continuing its journey.

The Russian Federation continues to circumvent sanctions

Politico recently wrote that despite the sanctions on Russian oil, the aggressor country in 2023 earned 1 billion euros from the purchase of fuel by the European Union.

The Italian company Beretta still imports small arms to Russia through its own "daughter" and the company of arms baron Mykhailo Khubutia.

And in the Czech Republic, they declared that the Russian special services are still active in Europe, and they help circumvent European Union sanctions.

According to Bloomberg, Russia is buying tens of millions of euros worth of weapons technology from the European Union, despite the sanctions imposed against the Kremlin.

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that at least 49 types of components that Russia does not produce were found in the Russian Daggers, and at least 53 types of such components were found in the X-101. He called for expanding sanctions and ensuring accountability for schemes to circumvent them.