About 60% of the foreign components found in Russian weapons used in the war against Ukraine come from China. This makes it the most difficult country to control.

If you analyze all types of Russian weapons and calculate the share of foreign parts, approximately 60% come from China. We have had long discussions with several manufacturers about this. The biggest problem is the People's Republic of China, said Vladyslav Vlasyuk, the representative of the President of Ukraine on sanctions policy. Share

Vlasiuk also noted that key parts used in surveillance systems, drones and missiles are supplied from the USA, the Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland and other Western countries.

He added that the European Union could do more to stop the flow of Western technology to Russia, in particular, strengthen measures against the Russian nuclear company Rosatom.

We believe that Russia uses its networks through Rosatom to supply the army, Vlasyuk emphasized, noting that European countries are acting cautiously due to their dependence on Russian supplies for nuclear power plants. Share

The bloc could also focus on Russian logistics, such as airports, seaports and financial institutions that facilitate military sales.

Vlasyuk emphasized that the US sanctions in the field of IT, which came into force at the beginning of this month, have already shown their effectiveness.

China's attitude towards the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Beijing does not call the Russian invasion and hostilities on the territory of Ukraine a war. Its representatives use other synonyms.

Most often, China calls the war the "Ukrainian crisis" or "conflict."

Officials have been talking about the need for negotiations for two and a half years. At the same time, they ignored the Global Peace Summit according to the Ukrainian formula.