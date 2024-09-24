About 60% of the foreign components found in Russian weapons used in the war against Ukraine come from China. This makes it the most difficult country to control.
China supplies 60% of components for Russian weapons
Vlasiuk also noted that key parts used in surveillance systems, drones and missiles are supplied from the USA, the Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland and other Western countries.
He added that the European Union could do more to stop the flow of Western technology to Russia, in particular, strengthen measures against the Russian nuclear company Rosatom.
The bloc could also focus on Russian logistics, such as airports, seaports and financial institutions that facilitate military sales.
Vlasyuk emphasized that the US sanctions in the field of IT, which came into force at the beginning of this month, have already shown their effectiveness.
China's attitude towards the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Beijing does not call the Russian invasion and hostilities on the territory of Ukraine a war. Its representatives use other synonyms.
Most often, China calls the war the "Ukrainian crisis" or "conflict."
Officials have been talking about the need for negotiations for two and a half years. At the same time, they ignored the Global Peace Summit according to the Ukrainian formula.
China offers to hold negotiations that both sides will agree to. The Russian Federation insists on its ultimatums and is not going to end the war in Ukraine.
