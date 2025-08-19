Bloomberg news agency drew attention to the fact that Chinese oil refineries have begun to actively purchase “black gold” from Russia. Thus, Beijing wants to obtain petroleum products at reduced prices, which India did not want to buy amid pressure from the United States.

China increases imports of Russian oil

What is important to understand is that Beijing most often imports Russian oil from the Russian Far East.

Despite this, during the current month, supplies of Urals oil from the Baltic and Black Seas increased to almost 75 thousand barrels per day — almost twice the average.

Journalists point out that exports to India have dropped to 400,000 barrels per day.

An analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. commented on this matter.

According to the latter, Chinese refiners are currently in a more advantageous position than Indian ones.

Against this backdrop, the United States increased tariffs on Indian imports to punish India for purchasing Russian oil.

However, Donald Trump has not yet introduced similar measures against China due to the trade truce with Beijing.