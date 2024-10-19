Citizens of Moldova receive manipulative messages in messengers before the elections

In Moldova, where presidential elections and a referendum on the country's accession to the European Union will be held on October 20, more and more people are receiving fake messages in messengers, the authors of which are trying to manipulate public opinion.

More and more people are receiving suspicious messages on WhatsApp and other platforms. Some apparently come from Indonesia, but they are about our country. These messages are trying to manipulate public opinion about the referendum and elections, the Information Technology and Cyber Security Service said in a statement.

The department recommended citizens who received such messages to block the sender, mark them as spam or complain about the message.

On October 20, Moldova will hold presidential elections and a referendum on European integration.

The Kremlin will promote its people to power in Moldova

As Kristina Gerasimov emphasized, Russia views the pro-Kremlin government in Moldova as a strong lever of influence in the conflict against Ukraine.

The stakes in Moldova are quite high for Russia — they want to keep Moldova in the gray zone, Gerasimov said.

Moldova aims to join the EU by 2030. The country is counting on Western support in the fight against Russian interference, including through a new strategic communications center aimed at combating disinformation.