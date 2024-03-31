Citizens of Tajikistan began to leave Russia en masse after the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Holi" near Moscow.

What is known about the mass flight of citizens of Tajikistan from Russia

We get a lot of calls. Most likely, these are not complaints about oppression, but the fear of our citizens, panic, many want to leave. We are currently monitoring the situation, we have more people coming (to Tajikistan) than leaving, — said Shahnoza Nodiri, deputy head of the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Employment of Tajikistan. Share

Journalists of the publication, citing anonymous sources, report that this week in Tajikistan, 9 people were detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" near Moscow.

The Ministry of Labor of Tajikistan expects that the outflow of migrants from Russia will be temporary.

What is known about Russia's actions after the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"

According to American analysts, after the shooting in "Crocus City Hall", the team of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will intensify the rhetoric about Western and Ukrainian "threats" in order to gain greater domestic support for the war against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the Kremlin increasingly began to associate the US and the West with a broader set of "terrorist" attacks against Russia after the Crocus City Hall attack.

But this does not prevent the authorities of the Russian Federation from constantly mentioning the "Ukrainian trail" invented by them.

The American Institute for the Study of War is convinced that in this way Putin is trying to increase the hatred of the Russians against the Ukrainians and gain even more domestic support for the war.

Meanwhile, terrorists from the Islamic State (ISIS) decided to publicly humiliate the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin once again after the shooting at Crocus City Hall.

The organizers of the terrorist attack published their new official statement in the "An-Naba" newspaper, which is published on behalf of ISIS.